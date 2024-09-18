Guarantee Panel VP to propose 'give up option

Stating that the authority was constituted a few months ago, she said that there are no set of guidelines for the authority, on addressing the loopholes in the implementation of the guarantee schemes. The issue of need for guidelines will be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister during a meeting next week.

The authority is also planning to hold a one -day training for the district- level and taluk – level guarantee implementation authority in each district in the coming days. A set of syllabus is getting readied for the same, she added.