Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Governor constitutionally bound to read joint address: A S Ponnanna

Referring to Art 163, he stressed that the governor is bound to act on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers, except in matters where the Constitution expressly confers discretion.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 23:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 January 2026, 23:24 IST
India NewsBengaluruA S Ponnanna

Follow us on :

Follow Us