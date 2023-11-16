H D Kumaraswamy blows fuse, blames Congress for 'Electricity Thief' posters

Kumaraswamy, however, did not deny the incident and clarified: “Private decorators were asked to decorate the house with electric lights for Deepavali. They drew electricity from a nearby pole and tested it,” Kumaraswamy posted on X. He said he was not at home when the incident took place. “I got to know about it when I returned home at night and immediately got the wires disconnected from the pole and connected them to the meter board of my house. I have nothing to hide,” he stated.