H D Kumaraswamy doesn't favour Kannadigas: Congress trains guns on JD(S) chief for skipping Cauvery meet

The Congress on Sunday slammed JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy for not being present at a meeting on the Cauvery water dispute, alleging that the former chief minister did not care about Kannadigas.
"Is it possible to expect that Kumaraswamy who did not step out of his house, did not listen to people's problems, did not touch people's pain, will benefit the state and the people of the state?!," the Congress wrote in a post in Kannada on X.
"Kumaraswamy, who was absent from the Cauvery issue meeting, has stated that he is not in favor of Kannadigas," the grand old party added.
Earlier, HDK had accused the Congress of trying to hide its own failures by accusing the earlier BJP government in the state of multiple scams.
"He [Siddaramaiah] is now saying scams took place since 2010 under BJP regime, but why he did not order probe though in power. If a minister was not involved in Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation scam, why his name was mentioned in the deathnote of an officer? CM should not be so irresponsible. Due to its weakness, this government has lost control over officials also," he had said.
Due to the irregularities under this government, Siddaramaiah has lost his moral standing and is not in a situation to show his face to the public, Kumaraswamy had asserted.
The exchange between HDK and the Congress comes at time when the state government is under fire from various quarters over 'scams' in the state—namely, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam and the Valmiki Corporation scam.
Published 21 July 2024, 10:16 IST