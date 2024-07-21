H D Kumaraswamy doesn't favour Kannadigas: Congress trains guns on JD(S) chief for skipping Cauvery meet

The Congress on Sunday slammed JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy for not being present at a meeting on the Cauvery water dispute, alleging that the former chief minister did not care about Kannadigas.

"Is it possible to expect that Kumaraswamy who did not step out of his house, did not listen to people's problems, did not touch people's pain, will benefit the state and the people of the state?!," the Congress wrote in a post in Kannada on X.

"Kumaraswamy, who was absent from the Cauvery issue meeting, has stated that he is not in favor of Kannadigas," the grand old party added.