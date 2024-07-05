H D Kumaraswamy holds first Janata Darshan in Mandya

Mysuru: In the absence of district-level officials, Mandya MP and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy held his first Janata Darshana at Ambedkar Bhavan in Mandya on Friday.
He alleged that state government prevented officials from participating in event, indicating Congress-led state government's "narrow mentality".
"State Government has stated in the circular that there is no legal provision for me to hold this Janata Darshana, and has stated that Janaspandana can be held only by Chief Minister at the State level, district ministers at the district level and MLAs at their respective constituencies. Officials are allowed to participate only in Janaspandanas," he said.
"In Ramanagara when Ex-Bengaluru rural MP D K Suresh held meetings in DC's office which the district minister was supposed to hold, and when they took officials to villages, where were the rules? Who permitted that? I have been given a good opportunity by people by electing me as MP of Mandya, to work for Mandya and the State," he added.
The Union Minister said that he plans to take up comprehensive development of Mandya district. "Development cannot happen overnight. I will strive to create more job opportunities," he said.
"I will receive applications, and write to concerned departments to resolve the issues. This will also help to understand the problems faced by the people. I will also hear the grievances of party workers," he added.
Meanwhile, people from different parts of Mandya district flew to Ambedkar Bhavan in Mandya, and more than 500 applications were received in over ten counters. Kumarswamy got down from the dias and received applications of physically-challenged people.
JD(S) State unit president Nikhil Kumaraswamy also received applications from people.
JD(S) leaders C S Puttaraju, D C Thammanna, Sa Ra Mahesh, Ravindra Srikantaiah, Suresh Gowda, K Annadani and others participated in it.
The grievances received in Janaspandanas held by State Government are entered in Integrated Public Grievance Redressal System and they are resolved by concerned officials. Many grievances are resolved by the officials on the spot in the Janaspandanas.