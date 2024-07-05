H D Kumaraswamy holds first Janata Darshan in Mandya

Mysuru: In the absence of district-level officials, Mandya MP and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy held his first Janata Darshana at Ambedkar Bhavan in Mandya on Friday.

He alleged that state government prevented officials from participating in event, indicating Congress-led state government's "narrow mentality".

"State Government has stated in the circular that there is no legal provision for me to hold this Janata Darshana, and has stated that Janaspandana can be held only by Chief Minister at the State level, district ministers at the district level and MLAs at their respective constituencies. Officials are allowed to participate only in Janaspandanas," he said.

"In Ramanagara when Ex-Bengaluru rural MP D K Suresh held meetings in DC's office which the district minister was supposed to hold, and when they took officials to villages, where were the rules? Who permitted that? I have been given a good opportunity by people by electing me as MP of Mandya, to work for Mandya and the State," he added.