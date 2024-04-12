H D Kumaraswamy predicts 'lot of changes' in Karnataka politics in next one year

JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy said on Thursday, “There will be a lot of change in Karnataka politics in the next one year. God willing, I will get another opportunity to serve you. I have undergone heart surgery thrice. I have got the third birth, only due to your blessings.”

Speaking to reporters in Ramanathapura, in Arkalgud taluk of the district, he said, “We are not jealous that the Congress has come to power. But seeing the developments, we are apprehensive as to where the state is heading. The Congress is not spending money for guarantee schemes. Instead, they are being implemented with people’s money.

They have taken a loan of Rs 1.05 lakh crore. Out of this, they are spending Rs 58,000 crore on guarantees. The state has Rs 6.87 lakh crore debt. Who is going to repay it? Today the Congress government is there, tomorrow they will go. The people will have to repay it.”