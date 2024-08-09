H D Kumaraswamy threatens to expose D K Shivakumar's misdeeds

“If I reveal the documents I get about the misdeeds of Shivakumar, it would be difficult for him to live in this world. These documents show terrible and dangerous activities of the Deputy Chief Minister,” Kumarawamy said.

“I know how Shivakumar tried to finish former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's family, including his son H D Revanna,” Kumarasway said, adding that , "Let the Congress government probe all decisions of the state government when he was the Chief Minister of Karnataka."

Targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for claiming he was a clean politician, Kumaraswamy said that the Chief Minister should explain how much money he made in the Arkavathy denotification scam.

To a question on Congress leaders' allegation that there was an attempt to topple Congress government in Karnataka, Kumaraswamy asked, "who said this to them?"