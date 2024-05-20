H D Kumaraswamy urges Prajwal Revanna to return and face inquiry

"If he has any respect for his grandfather H D Deve Gowda and his party workers, I request him to return immediately and face the inquiry," said Kumaraswamy.



He further stated that former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has bequeathed his political legacy to Prajwal.

"My father, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda was so upset after the incident that he decided to resign from his Rajya Sabha membership. We all somehow managed to convince him to do otherwise." said Kumaraswamy.