Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

H D Kumaraswamy urges Prajwal Revanna to return and face inquiry

"If he has any respect for his grandfather H D Deve Gowda and his party workers, I request him to return immediately and face the inquiry", Kumaraswamy stated.
Rashmi BS
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 13:04 IST
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 13:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bengaluru: JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy requested Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is on the run following the Hassan sex scandal, to return and face the inquiry.

Addressing a news conference in Bengaluru on Monday, Kumaraswamy requested Prajwal through the media to return to Bengaluru and face the investigation.

"If he has any respect for his grandfather H D Deve Gowda and his party workers, I request him to return immediately and face the inquiry," said Kumaraswamy.

He further stated that former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has bequeathed his political legacy to Prajwal.

"My father, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda was so upset after the incident that he decided to resign from his Rajya Sabha membership. We all somehow managed to convince him to do otherwise." said Kumaraswamy.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 May 2024, 13:04 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaH D KumaraswamyH D Deve GowdaPrajwal Revanna

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT