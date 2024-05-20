H D Kumaraswamy urges Prajwal Revanna to return and face inquiry

Bengaluru: JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy requested Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is on the run following the Hassan sex scandal, to return and face the inquiry.
Addressing a news conference in Bengaluru on Monday, Kumaraswamy requested Prajwal through the media to return to Bengaluru and face the investigation.
"If he has any respect for his grandfather H D Deve Gowda and his party workers, I request him to return immediately and face the inquiry," said Kumaraswamy.
He further stated that former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has bequeathed his political legacy to Prajwal.
"My father, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda was so upset after the incident that he decided to resign from his Rajya Sabha membership. We all somehow managed to convince him to do otherwise." said Kumaraswamy.
Published 20 May 2024, 13:04 IST