H D Revanna complains of chest pain, hospital says his vitals 'stable'

Bengaluru: JD(S) MLA H D Revanna complained of chest pain during a routine medical examination at Bowring Hospital on Tuesday but sources in the know said his vitals were stable.

The Holenarasipur legislator, who was arrested on May 4 in a kidnap case related to the Hassan sex abuse case, was taken to the government hospital by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). He is in the SIT's custody until May 8.

A source in the hospital said Revanna was brought in at around 4.15 pm and left around 6 pm.