H D Revanna complains of chest pain, hospital says his vitals 'stable'

Bengaluru: JD(S) MLA H D Revanna complained of chest pain during a routine medical examination at Bowring Hospital on Tuesday but sources in the know said his vitals were stable.
The Holenarasipur legislator, who was arrested on May 4 in a kidnap case related to the Hassan sex abuse case, was taken to the government hospital by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). He is in the SIT's custody until May 8.
A source in the hospital said Revanna was brought in at around 4.15 pm and left around 6 pm.
"His vitals and blood pressure were stable,” the source told DH. “We conducted echocardiogram (ECHO) and electrocardiogram (ECG). While leaving, he complained of chest pain. So we suggested that he be referred to a cardiologist and a gastroenterologist.”
A source at Victoria Hospital, where Revanna was taken for further checks, said he returned after tests came back normal.
"He has some gastric issues but no supervision or hospitalisation is required. He was brought to the BMCRI Super Speciality Hospital (PMSSY) and was referred to a cardiologist and gastroenterologist,” the source said.
Published 07 May 2024, 16:25 IST