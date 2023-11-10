Hasanamba Temple: 20 devotees suffer electric shock, triggers stampede

On Friday, around 20 devotees suffered electric shock, when they came in contact with a metal barricade while standing in the queue to have darshan of Hasnamaba, in Hassan.
This resulted in chaos, as the people tried to run helter-skelter.
The incident occurred at around 1 p.m., on Friday(November 10). It is said that some standing in the queue suffered electric shock when they came in contact with a metal barricade.
Due to fear, several devotees tried to come out of the queue, which resulted in confusion and stampede.
Few people sustained minor injuries in the melee.
The injured were immediately shifted to the district hospital in an ambulance. While one is said to be serious, all others are out of danger, according to hospital sources.
Devotees blamed the negligence of the district administration for the incident. It is said that a lighting wire had snapped and touched the barricade and people suffered electric shock.
Later, the problem was set right, and the darshan continued as usual after some time.
The annual Hasanamba Jatra Mahotsava is being held from November 2 to 14.
Thousands of devotees from across the state visit the temple to have the darshan of the deity every day.