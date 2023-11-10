Hasanamba Temple: 20 devotees suffer electric shock, triggers stampede

On Friday, around 20 devotees suffered electric shock, when they came in contact with a metal barricade while standing in the queue to have darshan of Hasnamaba, in Hassan.

This resulted in chaos, as the people tried to run helter-skelter.

Due to fear, several devotees tried to come out of the queue, which resulted in confusion and stampede.

Few people sustained minor injuries in the melee.