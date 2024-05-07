Hassan sex scandal: Interpol responds to Blue Corner Notice request against Prajwal

A Blue Corner Notice is issued to “collect additional information about a person’s identity, location or activities in relation to a criminal investigation”.

“The Blue Corner Notice is sent to all countries via Interpol asking to identify and locate. That has been sent. It must’ve happened. Not everything can be put out in the public domain,” Home Minister G Parameshwara told reporters on Tuesday.

The SIT had sought the notice after Revanna flew to Germany a day after the Lok Sabha polling in the state on April 26. He is yet to return to the country. Sources suggested that Prajwal was expected to return after the Phase-3 Lok Sabha polling on Tuesday. Earlier a lookout notice was also issued against the MP.

On April 28, the first case of sexual harassment of a 47-year-old house help was registered against him and his father JD(S) MLA HD Revanna, who was named as accused 1 in the FIR, at the Holenarasipur Town police station in Hassan. On May 1, Prajwal was booked for rape after allegations were levelled by 44-year-old former Hassan Zilla Panchayat member.

Things took a major turn after MLA Revanna was arrested by the SIT on May 4 in a kidnap case registered in KR Nagar police station in Mysuru on May 2 involving a survivor allegedly sexually assaulted by Prajwal.

The woman was rescued later from the farmhouse belonging to the aide of Revanna in Kalenahalli in Mysuru’s Hunsur taluk. Revanna is currently being grilled by the SIT after a magistrate remanded him to the probe team’s custody till May 8.