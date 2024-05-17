Hassan sexual abuse case: D K Shivakumar behind circulation of viral videos, alleges Devarajegowda

Continuing his tirade, Devarajegowda said, "It was D K Shivakumar, who had collected all information from Prajwal Revanna's ex-driver Karthik and readied the pen drives. A team of four ministers were formed to handle the issue. As I did not agree to it and as it turned into a serious issue, they planned to bring disrepute to the BJP, Narendra Modi and H D Kumaraswamy".

They had sent former MLC M A Gopalaswamy of Channarayapatna for negotiation. The main intention of D K Shivakumar is to bring disrepute to Modi and BJP. Besides, he wanted to defame H D Kumaraswamy's leadership in the state, he criticised.

"They filed a sexual harassment and rape case against me, but found no evidence. Now, they are trying to plot me in the pen drive case", he alleged.