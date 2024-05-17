Hassan sexual abuse case: D K Shivakumar behind circulation of viral videos, alleges Devarajegowda

The sexual abuse case against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has been witnessing twists and turns every day.
On Friday, BJP leader and advocate G Devarajegowda, who is in custody after being arrested in a sexual abuse case, alleged that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and four other ministers are behind the circulation of pen drive containing sleaze videos.
Speaking to reporters while being taken to the district prisons, after the police custody ended, in Hassan, on Friday, Devarajegowda alleged that he was offered Rs 100 crore to drag the name of H D Kumaraswamy in the Prajwal Revanna's obscene video case.
"To project that H D Kumaraswamy was the creator of the pen drive case, D K Shivakumar had offered me Rs 100 crore, through ministers N Chaluvarayaswamy, Krishna Byregowda, Priyank Kharge and another minister. They had even sent Rs 5 crore as advance to Bowring Club. But I had not agreed to it. Hence, they hatched a plot to trap me," Devarajegowda alleged.
Continuing his tirade, Devarajegowda said, "It was D K Shivakumar, who had collected all information from Prajwal Revanna's ex-driver Karthik and readied the pen drives. A team of four ministers were formed to handle the issue. As I did not agree to it and as it turned into a serious issue, they planned to bring disrepute to the BJP, Narendra Modi and H D Kumaraswamy".
They had sent former MLC M A Gopalaswamy of Channarayapatna for negotiation. The main intention of D K Shivakumar is to bring disrepute to Modi and BJP. Besides, he wanted to defame H D Kumaraswamy's leadership in the state, he criticised.
"They filed a sexual harassment and rape case against me, but found no evidence. Now, they are trying to plot me in the pen drive case", he alleged.
