Hassan sexual abuse case: SIT investigation not in right direction, says H D Kumaraswamy

Mysuru: Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday alleged that the state government led by CM Siddaramaiah doesn't want the truth to come out in the sexual abuse case against Prajwal Revanna but the destruction of the name of Devegowda family.

He alleged that they are misusing power to save their own government. He also asked why would Prajwal Revanna, who was not in contact with them when he was in India, would get in touch them now from a foreign land.

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Thursday, the JD(S) second-in-command said that the investigation in Prajwal's case is not on the right track. Kumaraswamy maintained that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was not going after those responsible for circulating the sleaze videos. Seeking a fair probe into the matter without any compromises, Kumaraswamy said that the investigating officers must keep in mind the plight of women.