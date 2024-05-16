Hassan sexual abuse case: SIT investigation not in right direction, says H D Kumaraswamy

Mysuru: Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday alleged that the state government led by CM Siddaramaiah doesn't want the truth to come out in the sexual abuse case against Prajwal Revanna but the destruction of the name of Devegowda family.
He alleged that they are misusing power to save their own government. He also asked why would Prajwal Revanna, who was not in contact with them when he was in India, would get in touch them now from a foreign land.
Speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Thursday, the JD(S) second-in-command said that the investigation in Prajwal's case is not on the right track. Kumaraswamy maintained that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was not going after those responsible for circulating the sleaze videos. Seeking a fair probe into the matter without any compromises, Kumaraswamy said that the investigating officers must keep in mind the plight of women.
Alleging that SIT is not trying to find information about the pen drive by arresting advocate Devarajegowda, he said, instead the probe agency is trying to prevent the government from falling.
In an apparent swipe at Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, Kumaraswamy said, "Whale is right beside the Home minister. If the SIT conducts the investigation honestly, the whale can be found in ten minutes. Mandya MLA had said that they would arrest the 'big whale' in a week's time. Every bit of information on the investigation is being sent to the MLA of Mandya district, but not the Home Minister. Why have they not been able to arrest and interrogate the person (Karthik who leaked the pen drive) who is giving interviews to news channels. If they arrest him the 'whale' will be found," Kumarswamy said.
Reacting to Siddaramaiah's 'hit and run case' remark, he asked, "Does CM Siddaramaiah have the courage to investigate the case which I give? Or will he manipulate that too?"
