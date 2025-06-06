<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Saturday he would meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and convince him into approving the Hate Speech Bill while the BJP is planning to petition the Constitutional head of the state again to junk it.</p>.<p>The Bill proposes a jail term of one year, extendable up to seven, with a fine of Rs 50,000.</p>.JD(S) petitions Governor to refuse assent to Karnataka Hate Speech bill.<p>On Friday, the Lok Bhavan said in a statement that the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill was “under consideration”.</p>.<p>Of the 22 Bills passed during the Belagavi session of the legislature, Gehlot has approved 19 and returned two. The Hate Speech Bill is the only one on Gehlot’s desk currently.</p>.<p>“Let’s see. Let [Gehlot] examine the Bill. After he goes through the Bill, we’ll meet him again and explain it to him,” Siddaramaiah said.</p>.<p>The Opposition has described the Bill as “dangerous” and “draconian”.</p>.<p>Gehlot has received petitions seeking rejection of the Bill from the Opposition BJP-JD(S) and Girish Bharadwaj of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.</p>.<p>On Monday, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, BJP state president BY Vijayendra and others are slated to meet Gehlot.</p>.<p>Ashoka recounted the manner in which the Bill was passed in the Assembly. “The Congress government didn’t allow a discussion on this. When I tried to discuss it, Congress MLAs and ministers got scared and hurriedly presented the Bill. The conduct of Speaker UT Khader also disappointed me,” he said.</p>.<p>Ashoka said 15 BJP MLAs were prepared to speak on the Bill in the Assembly. “After discussion, we wanted to demand that the Bill be referred to a house committee,” he said.</p>.<p>The Bill will “snatch” freedoms from citizens and media, Ashoka said. “Since the government isn’t listening to our complaints, we’re going to the Governor.”</p>