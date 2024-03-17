Have no role in denial of ticket to K S Eshwarappa's son, says B S Yediyurappa

Shivamogga: Reacting to veteran BJP leader K S Eshwarappa's charge, BJP parliamentary board member B S Yediyurappa stated that he had no role in the denial of ticket to K E Kantesh, Eshwarappa's son.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, he said "I am not the one who issues ticket to candidates. The parliamentary board takes a call on candidates. I can only give suggestions and the central leaders take the decision...I don't know why Kantesh was denied ticket for Haveri seat."

He said that he had promised Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would visit Delhi with 25-26 Karnataka MPs after the Lok Sabha polls and exuded confidence that Eshwarappa will attend PM Modi's rally in Shivamogga that is scheduled for March 18.

The internal dissent will be resolved in two days, he reaffirmed.