Have urged Amit Shah to reinduct Janardhana Reddy into BJP, says Sriramulu

Former minister B Sriramulu said on Thursday that he had urged Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah to reinduct Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha leader Janardhana Reddy into the party.
“Amit Shah asked my opinion on reinducting Reddy during my visit to Delhi. I have told him that Reddy has some clout in the region and that the BJP would benefit if he is brought back to the party. I have expressed my views on the issue to B S Yediyurappa and B Vijayendra,” Sriramulu told reporters here. “Reddy and I may have some differences. But we will put up an united front if he joins the party,” Sriramulu said.
Replying to a query on Reddy voting for Congress candidates in the Rajya Sabha elections, Sriramulu said that was his party decision and that he cannot comment on it.
(Published 29 February 2024, 23:02 IST)