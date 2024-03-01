Have urged Amit Shah to reinduct Janardhana Reddy into BJP, says Sriramulu

“Amit Shah asked my opinion on reinducting Reddy during my visit to Delhi. I have told him that Reddy has some clout in the region and that the BJP would benefit if he is brought back to the party. I have expressed my views on the issue to B S Yediyurappa and B Vijayendra,” Sriramulu told reporters here. “Reddy and I may have some differences. But we will put up an united front if he joins the party,” Sriramulu said.