Haven’t touched cigarettes since August 27, 1987: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday recalled how he quit smoking cigarettes in 1987 after realising the dangers to his health.

Siddaramaiah was speaking after inaugurating a free health check-up camp for secretariat officials and employees at the banquet hall of the Vidhana Soudha.

“I used to smoke a lot,” Siddaramaiah said. “I’m 1987, my friends gave me a box full of cigarettes that they purchased when they went overseas. I smoked them all,” he said.