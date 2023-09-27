High Court declines to quash defamation case against IPS officer Roopa

The court examined the statements posted on social media account as well as the statements made before the print media and said that Roopa is bound to face a criminal trial. “These statements made do not fall within the domain of her assigned duties which a public servant is required to discharge or perform. The culled out portions clearly do not demonstrate that the acts done by the petitioner which are indicated in the private complaint are obviously not done in the course of her service and therefore, Section 197 of Cr.P.C. does not extend its protective cover insofar as the above culled out portions are concerned,” the court said.