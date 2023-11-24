HC directs BBMP, K'taka govt to develop system to verify death of persons through digitisation

Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka has directed the Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), and Secretary of e-Governance “to come up with a system of verifying the identification of the person who is dead on the basis of e-KYC like usage of Aadhaar.”

This was necessary, the HC said, “so that no error occurs in the details which are entered firstly by the hospital and secondly while issuing the death certificate.”

The direction by the bench of Justice Suraj Govindaraj came on a petition filed by Sai Lakshmi seeking rectification of the errors in the death certificate of her husband.