Karnataka High Court lays down procedure for courts to examine private complainant under BNSS

"Opportunity of being heard would not mean empty formality. Therefore, notice that is sent to the accused in terms of proviso to sub-section (1) of Sec 223 of BNSS shall append to it the complaint; the sworn statement; statement of witnesses if any, for accused to appear and submit his case before taking cognisance. In the considered view of this court, it is the clear purport of Sec 223 of BNSS 2023," the court said.