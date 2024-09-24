HC verdict: No question of Siddaramaiah's resignation, says Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar

When questioned about BJP demanding CM's resignation over the High Court's order, Shivakumar said: "There is no question, the CM has not done anything wrong. He is not involved in any scam. It is a political conspiracy by the BJP against all opposition leaders in the country, this is what is going on."

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President, said he and his party stand in support of the Chief Minister, who is doing a good job for the party and the state.