Head to Tannirbavi beach for a gala kite festival on February 10

Mangaluru: Airfoil kites, stunt kites, and train kites will be attractions at the ONGC-MRPL International Kite Festival organised by Team Mangalore at Tannirbavi beach near Mangaluru on February 10 and 11.

Night flying of kites will be another attraction on February 10 from 6.30 pm, said Prashanth Upadyaya and Sarvesh Rao of Team Mangalore. Night kite flying consists of flying kites with LED light suspensions on the kite arranged in different forms and shapes. Some the kites will also use reflective tapes in them to glow in the night.

The sky will be dotted with kites of various shapes and sizes as young and old will participate in the festival enthusiastically. Around 40 kite flyers along with 13 foreign flyers from eight countries will take part in the festival. Flyers from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana and Kerala are participating in the event. Team Mangalore will fly their speciality kites like Kathakkali, Yaksha ,Gajendra ,Bhoota Kola , Garuda, Pushpaka Vimana and Vibhishana during the two-day festival.

Prashanth Upadyaya said that a separate shelter has been arranged for children who are lost / found on the beach and added that parents are requested to show this shelter to accompanying children and ask them to reach this shelter in case they get lost. Names of such children would be announced on the public address system. Local residents will provide life guard services within the earmarked swimming area.

Several stalls selling fruits, mineral water, ice cream, soft drinks and food will be available on the beach. Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan has permitted the food festival being held as part of the event to remain open till 11 pm on both days, Upadyaya said.

Kites of various sizes, shapes and colours will be available for sale at the kites shops at the venue, he added.

No Manja Kites

Sarvesh Rao said that manja kites will not be allowed during the festival. Manja is a specially treated thread used for kite flying in kite cutting competitions in Gujarat and other northern states.

Pran Hegde said that emergency medical aid, ambulance services will be available at the venue. A fire tender would also be stationed at the venue. M/s PTC Bus services will be providing shuttle service from Kudremukh Junction to GMR Plant on rotation basis to reach the beach. The buses will ply from 1 pm onwards till the end of the festival on both days.