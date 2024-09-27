Headmistress' effort gives lease of life to government school in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: With efforts of headmistress of Dakshina Kannada Government Higher Primary School West (Urdu School), Bolar in Mangaluru, 48 children of migrant labourers especially from Bihar have been admitted during the academic year.

Her efforts have brought a lease of life to the school, which was on the verge of closure due to poor admission of students.

The children of migrant labourers who converse in Hindi have started learning Kannada alphabets and numbers in the past few days. These children of different age group had not entered the portals of the school so far, said headmistress Geetha Judith Saldanha to DH.

She said; “when I took charge at the school, there were only five students. With the admission of children of migrant labourers during the special enrolment drive, the number of children in the school has risen to 53. I visited all the areas where migrant workers especially those working in fish meal industries and engaged in deep sea fishing boats reside and tried to convince parents to admit their children to the school. Initially, they were reluctant to do so. With continuous visit to the areas, I was able to win the trust of the migrant labourers."