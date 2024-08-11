Heavy footprints of unsustainable tourism in the Western Ghats

The flux in visitors to Agumbe has led to mushrooming of homestays on private lands, right next to reserve forest areas and protected forests. This is not only exerting pressure on the limited civic amenities at the village, but is also threatening the rich biodiversity of the area. In addition, landslips have been reported in the ghat section, some 14 km from the village, the most recent one having occurred on July 15. Landslips are attributed to the widening of the road. Agumbe, once the highest rainfall receiving station, now suffers from a water crisis during summer.