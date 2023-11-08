Heavy rain: Octogenarian dies after wall collapses in Kadur

Kadur (Chikkamagaluru): An 80-year-old man died after the wall of a toilet collapsed at M Kodihalli in Kadur taluk on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Lacchanaika. Kadur taluk experienced heavy showers on Monday night. Lacchanaika had been to his plantation and later went to the toilet to collect a stick that he had placed there when the wall collapsed on him. His wife Kalabai and his neighbours rushed to rescue him. However, he breathed his last shortly after.

The deceased is survived by his wife and two sons. Revenue officer P R Ravikumar visited the spot. A case has been registered at Kadur station.

Meanwhile, rainwater entered a few houses at Bilavala, M Kodihalli in Kadur taluk and inconvenienced the residents. Basur experienced the highest of 82 mm rainfall while Kadur Kasaba received—49 mm, Birur—30.6 mm, Singatagere—43.2 mm and Giriyapura—20 mm rainfall.