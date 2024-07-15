Heavy rains continue to lash Dakshina Kannada; red alert sounded for three days

Mangaluru: Heavy rains continued to lash Dakshina Kannada district on Monday as well, prompting the weather agencies to issue a red alert for three days.
Red alert has been sounded in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts for July 16, 17 and 18 and an orange alert has been issued for July 19 and 20.
The district received intermittent rains on Sunday night, owing to which, a holiday was declared in the schools and colleges on Monday.
The bathing platform in Kukke Subrahmanya was submerged as the Kumaradhara river was in spate following heavy rains in Western Ghat region. Pilgrims have been banned from getting down into the river for bathing and alternative arrangements have been made for the same.
The roof of Government School in Balya, Kadaba taluk was damaged due to gusty winds and the classrooms were filled with water. Areca, rubber and banana plants have also been uprooted in the region.
Udupi district too continued to receive torrential rainfall on Monday. The wall of the kitchen at Government Higher Primary School in Doddanagudde, Udupi city, collapsed on Sunday night.
Patrame in Belthanday taluk of Dakshina Kannada received a rainfall of 12 cm during the last 24 hours as on 8.30 am on Monday. Kemraje, Devachalla in Sullia taluk and Balepuni in Bantwal taluk recorded 10 cm rains.
Kanthavara in Karkala, Udupi received 13 cm of rain. Varanga in Hebri got 11 cm of rainfall.
