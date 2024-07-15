Heavy rains continue to lash Dakshina Kannada; red alert sounded for three days

Mangaluru: Heavy rains continued to lash Dakshina Kannada district on Monday as well, prompting the weather agencies to issue a red alert for three days.

Red alert has been sounded in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts for July 16, 17 and 18 and an orange alert has been issued for July 19 and 20.

The district received intermittent rains on Sunday night, owing to which, a holiday was declared in the schools and colleges on Monday.