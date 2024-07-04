Karnataka: Heavy rains pound Malnad region, water levels rise in rivers

The Malnad region continued to experience sharp showers on Wednesday. With a surge in the water level of several rivers, including Tunga, Bhadra, Sharavathi and Aghanashini, the dams are clocking good inflows.
Shivamogga district on Wednesday received an average rainfall of 196 mm. The Tunga and Bhadra reservoirs saw a sharp increase in inflows in the last 24 hours owing to copious rainfall in their catchments in Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts. Tunga dam at Gajanur has reached its maximum level (of 588.24 metres). Water is being released downstream from 14 of 22 crestgates.
The Bhadra reservoir on Wednesday recorded an inflow of 5,324 cusec. The water level in the reservoir has reached 126.3 feet. Linganamakki reservoir across Sharavathi river also witnessed copious inflow.
Sringeri, Mudigere and Kottigehara in Chikkamagaluru have been receiving heavy rains intermittently. Unrelenting showers in Malnad districts have infused life into the waterfalls.
Heavy rain, coupled with strong winds, lashed Somwarpet and Madikeri taluks on Wednesday. Relentless rains have restored several waterfalls, including Mallalli Falls, Irupu Falls, Abbey Falls, to full glory.
A major landslide on Ranebennur-Byndoor state highway near Samagodu in Hosanagara taluk brought mounds of mud and trees hitting traffic for hours.
Up north, the road connectivity between several villages in Khanapur taluk of Belagavi district has been hit badly. With rivers like Mahadayi, Malaprabha and Pandari and rivulets including Kalasa, Banduri, Vajra, Alatri, Panasuri, flowing over the bridges, more than 20 villages have been cut off.
Heavy to very heavy rains have hit the normal life at more than 50 villages on the periphery of Kanakumbi and Jamboti forests. The water level in Hidkal (Ghataprabha) and Renuka Sagar (Malaprabha) dams has increased considerably
The Malnad side of Uttara Kannada district received heavy downpour on Wednesday. The overflowing Gangavali has submerged a bridge near Panasaguli village as several villages in Ankola taluk have been cut-off. Aghanashini, Shalmala and Varada rivers have swollen owing to incessant showers in Sirsi taluk.
Parts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada experienced moderate to heavy rain, accompanied by gusty winds. Hundreds of arecanut and coconut trees have been uprooted in the storm in Hebri taluk.
The retaining walls built to prevent landslides on Charmadi Ghat road have developed cracks at several places. Motorists had a tough time as the visibility on the ghat road was reduced to almost zero due to fog and heavy rain.