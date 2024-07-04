Karnataka: Heavy rains pound Malnad region, water levels rise in rivers

Shivamogga district on Wednesday received an average rainfall of 196 mm. The Tunga and Bhadra reservoirs saw a sharp increase in inflows in the last 24 hours owing to copious rainfall in their catchments in Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts. Tunga dam at Gajanur has reached its maximum level (of 588.24 metres). Water is being released downstream from 14 of 22 crestgates.