House of elderly couple demolished in Kapinabagilu after failed plea to President Murmu

<p>Mangaluru: Elderly Mutthuswamy and Radhamma, who had written to President of India in their last ditch-attempt to save their house, saying that they would have to resort to euthanasia if evicted, saw their home being demolished on Thursday. </p><p>The small home in Kapinabagilu near Kaukrady village in Kadaba taluk was demolished by revenue officials in Kadaba taluk, amidst heavy police security.</p><p>A previous attempt to demolish the house was abandoned by revenue officials following a protest by public. Mutthuswamy and Radhamma, who hail from Chitradurga, had come to Kaukrady village in search of work. Six years ago, he had built a small house using cement sheets in Kapinabagilu. He also developed a kitchen garden and had planted banana saplings in the vacant plot. He also had set up a small shop close to the house in order to eke out a living.</p><p>One Ashok Acharya from Beltangady had approached High court questioning how Mutthuswamy was allowed to build a house on government land. Following directions from the High Court, the revenue officials had issued a notice on demolishing his house. Kadaba Tahasildar Prabhakar Khajure said he had also directed Kaukrady gram panchayat to sanction an alternative site for Mutthuswamy.</p>