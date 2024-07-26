Housing scheme: Karnataka govt agrees to bear Rs 1 lakh each for 12k beneficiaries

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday decided that his government will bear Rs 1 lakh per house, amounting to a total of Rs 121.53 crore, to help 12,153 families who felt burdened to pay their contribution under the CM’ One Lakh Housing scheme.

Siddaramaiah decided this at a meeting with Housing Minister Zameed Ahmed Khan and lawmakers from Congress as well as the BJP.

The notification for the scheme was issued in September 2017 with the unit cost fixed at Rs 6 lakh.