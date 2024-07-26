Housing scheme: Karnataka govt agrees to bear Rs 1 lakh each for 12k beneficiaries

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday decided that his government will bear Rs 1 lakh per house, amounting to a total of Rs 121.53 crore, to help 12,153 families who felt burdened to pay their contribution under the CM’ One Lakh Housing scheme.
Siddaramaiah decided this at a meeting with Housing Minister Zameed Ahmed Khan and lawmakers from Congress as well as the BJP.
The notification for the scheme was issued in September 2017 with the unit cost fixed at Rs 6 lakh.
The central government gives Rs 1.50 lakh and the state government Rs 1.20 lakh for the general category and Rs 2 lakh for SC/STs.
Under the previous BJP government, the unit cost was revised to Rs 10.6 lakh. It worked out to Rs 11.20 lakh after including Rs 60,000 GST.
Beneficiaries had to pay Rs 8.5 lakh (General) and Rs 7.7 lakh (SC/ST).
With Thursday’s decision, they will have to pay Rs 7.50 lakh (General) and Rs 6.70 lakh (SC/ST).
This decision will only apply to 12,153 people who had paid an initial deposit when the unit cost was revised. It will not apply to online applications whose initial deposit payment is pending, Khan clarified.
Published 25 July 2024, 20:52 IST