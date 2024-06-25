How does H D Kumaraswamy know that I have not done anything for Channapatna: D K Shivakumar

On the demand for more deputy chief ministers, he said, "You are creating news on it daily. If some are happy with it let them be. Why should I stop their happiness? Let anyone demand anything. The party will answer to them."

To a query on H D Kumaraswamy’s allegations that the state government is not giving permission for mining in Ballari, Deputy Chief Minister said, "I do not know what information H D Kumaraswamy has about mining. I do not know anything."

To a query on DKS' visit to Kukke Subrahmanya Temple with his family, he said, "We are Hindus. We are taking all the culture together in our state. We all offer prayers according to our faith. I wanted to visit Kukke Subrahmanya for a long time. Today I am visiting along with my family members."

D K Shivakumar will take part in a puja ritual at Kukke temple and return to Bengaluru the same night.