How does H D Kumaraswamy know that I have not done anything for Channapatna: D K Shivakumar

Mangaluru: Hitting out at H D Kumaraswamy, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Tuesday that he 'knows Channapatna very well'. "How does Kumaraswamy know that I have not done anything for Channapatna. I have seen Channapatna before him. He came to politics very late. I contested the Lok Sabha elections in 1985. He entered politics after 1995. I know Channapatna very well and I hail from there," said DKS.
Speaking to mediaperson on his arrival at Mangaluru International Airport before leaving for Kukke Subrahmanya temple, he said, "My brother D K Suresh is not interested to contest in Channapatna bypoll. He wants to work for the party. People had elected him in the past. The same people asked him to take a rest."
He added, "With the blessings of god, we have come to power with 136 seats. We have to retain it. The people of Channapatna feel that nothing has been done for them. We want to serve them with whatever we can. We did it when we were in power. Now is the right time to help."
On the demand for more deputy chief ministers, he said, "You are creating news on it daily. If some are happy with it let them be. Why should I stop their happiness? Let anyone demand anything. The party will answer to them."
To a query on H D Kumaraswamy’s allegations that the state government is not giving permission for mining in Ballari, Deputy Chief Minister said, "I do not know what information H D Kumaraswamy has about mining. I do not know anything."
To a query on DKS' visit to Kukke Subrahmanya Temple with his family, he said, "We are Hindus. We are taking all the culture together in our state. We all offer prayers according to our faith. I wanted to visit Kukke Subrahmanya for a long time. Today I am visiting along with my family members."
D K Shivakumar will take part in a puja ritual at Kukke temple and return to Bengaluru the same night.
Published 25 June 2024, 06:32 IST