The Mudhol hound is largely found in North Karnataka’s Bagalkote and Vijaypura districts. It is an excellent hunter and was a popular hunting dog for the rulers of Mudhol state. By early 2000, this dog was on the verge of extinction. But today, Mudhol hounds are part of PM Modi’s special protection group. How was this dog resurrected from the verge of extinction? Watch the video to find out.