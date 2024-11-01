Home
india
karnataka

Hydro weed worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Mangaluru

Based on a tip off, the Mangaluru CCB police uncovered a network selling high-value banned substances, specifically hydro weed ganja, brought from abroad and sold to the public and students in the Kudroli area of Mangaluru city.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 17:10 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 17:10 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeMangaluru

