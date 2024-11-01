Hydro weed worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Mangaluru

<p>Mangaluru: In an operation aimed at making “drug-free Mangaluru,” the CCB police successfully arrested a man supplying narcotics from overseas to Mangaluru and seized hydro weed worth Rs 30 lakh along with 2.5 kg of ganja.</p><p>Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that the arrested is Mohammed Hafeez H (23), hailing from Haradi in Puttur taluk. He is presently residing at Thokkottu.</p><p>Based on a tip off, the Mangaluru CCB police uncovered a network selling high-value banned substances, specifically hydro weed, brought from abroad and sold to the public and students in the Kudroli area of Mangaluru city.</p><p>The suspect was arrested and seized 300 gram of hydro weed valued at Rs 30 lakh, 2.5 kg of ganja valued at Rs 75,000, a mobile phone, and a digital weighing scale. The total value of the assets seized is Rs 30,85,500. A case has been registered at the Mangaluru North Police Statio.</p><p>The commissioner said according to preliminary investigations, the hydro weed ganja was sourced from Thailand. Several individuals are believed to be involved in the illegal drug trafficking network, and further investigation is in progress.</p><p>The operation to detect and prevent the distribution/transport of hydro weed ganja was conducted under the guidance of Police Commissioner Anupam Agrwal, and Deputy Commissioners of Police, Law and Order, Siddharth Goyal, and Crime and Traffic, B P Dinesh Kumar. The CCB team, led by ACP Manoj Kumar Naik, Police Inspector Shyam Sundar H M, PSI Sharanappa Bhandari, and other CCB personnel, took part in the operation.</p>