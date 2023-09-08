'I am not bothered,' says Siddaramaiah on BJP & JD(S) poll pact for LS polls

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said he is not bothered about the poll pact between the BJP and JD(S) for the Lok Sabha elections saying the people will back the Congress party.

His remark's come after senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa today stated that the saffron party will have an understanding with former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led JD(S) for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, an announcement that shot up political temperature in the State.