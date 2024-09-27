I am not scared, Opposition parties are scared of me: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah amid MUDA row

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said "BJP and JD(S) are scared of me. That's why they are targeting me again and again. This is the first politics-oriented case. I am not scared."
"I have not done any mistake. Why should I resign? Tell me what mistake have I done. There is no question of my resignation. They are doing all these to destabilise Government. We are not doing anything against the Constitution. We will take on the legal battle and fight with advocates," he said.
He was reacting to a question by media persons related to MUDA issue at Mysuru Airport on Friday.
He said, "We have not closed Lokayukta. We have formed ACB. There are ACBs in several States where BJP is in power. They could not do operation Kamala. Hence they are conspiring with this. Many have done mistakes when they were in power. H D Kumarswamy is on bail after FIR is filed. Why has he not resigned? Did Narendra Modi resign when Ghodra incident happened and so many people died when he was CM in Gujrat. Union Government is misusing investigative agencies like ED and CBI whereever there are non BJP Governments."
Meanwhile, Congress party workers who gathered in large number to extend support to Siddaramaiah attempted to gherao MUDA Chairman K Marigowda at the airport alleging that he was responsible for the CM's plight. Though he tried to explain, they did not listen to him.
Congress leaders also protested against BJP and JD(S) at Ramaswmy circle.
Published 27 September 2024, 08:37 IST