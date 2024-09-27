I am not scared, Opposition parties are scared of me: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah amid MUDA row

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said "BJP and JD(S) are scared of me. That's why they are targeting me again and again. This is the first politics-oriented case. I am not scared."

"I have not done any mistake. Why should I resign? Tell me what mistake have I done. There is no question of my resignation. They are doing all these to destabilise Government. We are not doing anything against the Constitution. We will take on the legal battle and fight with advocates," he said.

He was reacting to a question by media persons related to MUDA issue at Mysuru Airport on Friday.