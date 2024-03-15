'I called commissioner to help the woman...' Yediyurappa's first reaction after being booked under POCSO

In his first reaction after being booked under POCSO Act for alleged sexual assault of a minor, former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa on Friday asserted he tried to help a woman who had come to his house crying, but she later "started talking against him".

"A few days ago a woman came to my house. She was crying saying that there was some problem. I asked her what was the matter and I personally called the police commissioner about the matter and told him to help her," he said.

"Later, the woman started talking against me. I have brought this matter to the attention of the police commissioner. Yesterday police filed a complaint against me. Let's see what happens next, I can't say that there is a political motive behind this," he further added, news agency ANI reported.

Yediyurappa has been booked under the POCSO Act based on a complaint filed by the mother of a 17-year-old survivor, police said on Friday.