IAD's indigenous integrated approach brings smile to Pakistani father-daughter duo

Mangaluru: As India has many good hospitals offering best health care facilities, the visa conditions should be relaxed for those from Pakistan seeking treatment to their diseases, emphasised Maham Sohaib Malik (28) after availing treatment for chronic lymphedema at Institute of Applied Dermatology (IAD) Uliyathadka in Kasargod here recently.

Maham was diagnosed of chronic lymphedema while she was aged eight. "Because of the disease my feet used to swell making it difficult even to wear a slipper. When the pain intensified I was forced to use a wheelchair. I had undergone four surgeries and none of the doctors in Pakistan could come up with a cure for my disease. My father Mohammed Sohaib Malik (57), a machinist in Attock in Pakistan, did not give up. His research on Internet ended up with the integrative treatment offered at IAD in Kasargod," Maham informed over the phone.