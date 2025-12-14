Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'ICT3 launch delay caused Rs 109-crore loss'

“Though the case was brought to light in 2013-14, the department constituted an inquiry commission only in 2023. The committee has taken this delay by the department seriously,” reads the report.
Last Updated : 14 December 2025, 01:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 December 2025, 01:51 IST
India NewsICT

Follow us on :

Follow Us