If not Siddaramaiah, then who? Congress leaders feud about 'seniority' in possible CM race in Karnataka

Once again ruling out himself from the CM race, Shivanand Patil on Sunday in Vijayapura said: "I have only said that I will be happy if seniors who have worked and built the party and are waiting, become the CM, nothing else."

Reacting to M B Patil, he said, "I'm also aware that seniority is not the only yardstick, but many have worked in many ways for the party, they have become party presidents and built the party and have helped it to come to power, they had desire to become CM, but someone became, there are several such seniors in the party. They should become (CM), we as juniors should wish for it."

When pointed out that Siddaramaiah too, like him, came to Congress from another party -- JD(S), Shivanand Patil said, M B Patil seems to have forgotten that.

While, Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D K Shivakumar is seen as a prime contender for the post in case of any change in leadership, names of senior Ministers like Home Minister G Parameshwara and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi too are doing rounds, especially following their recent meeting with party leadership in New Delhi.