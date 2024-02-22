Illegal allotment of seat: High Court imposes Rs 1 lakh cost on Karnataka Examinations Authority

It was stated that KEA had sent the copy of a February 25, 2022 letter by the Director of Medical Education (DME) calling upon the Executive Director, KEA, to cancel the petitioner’s seat. In the second round of counseling, the seat was allotted to one G Pradeep Naik.

The petitioner contended that the principles of natural justice have been given a go by while cancelling the seat allotted to him. On the other hand, the KEA claimed that the NOC produced by the petitioner was for DNB course and he was required to submit the NOC for MD course.

The bench noted that the verification of the genuineness and correctness of the documents must be completed at the verification stage itself. “Once the Verifying Officer has acknowledged that NOC has been submitted and testified the verification slip, it is presumed that all documents submitted were in order. If the NOC was for DNB Course and not for the MD Course, the KEA ought to have rejected petitioner's candidature at that stage itself,” the bench said.

The court further said, “Secondly, even if it is assumed that the NOC was found defective at a later stage, as rightly contended by the advocate for the petitioner, the KEA ought to have obtained a clarification from Jayadeva Institute. Thirdly, petitioner's seat has been canceled without issuing notice to him.”