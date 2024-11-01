Home
Illegally allotted MUDA sites will be withdrawn, says Mysuru District in-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa

Speaking to media persons after Kannada Rajyothsava celebrations, Mahadevappa said, the MUDA sites that are illegal, under the 50:50 scheme, have to be returned.
T R Sathish Kumar
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 10:37 IST

