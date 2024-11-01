Illegally allotted MUDA sites will be withdrawn, says Mysuru District in-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa

<p>Mysuru: Irregularities in the allotment of sites under the 50:50 ratio scheme in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) are being probed and the ones that have been allotted illegally will be withdrawn, Mysuru District in-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa said.</p><p>Speaking to media persons on Friday after Kannada Rajyothsava celebrations, Mahadevappa said that the MUDA sites under the 50:50 scheme that are illegal have to be returned.</p><p>He was responding to a question on the letter of MLA T S Srivathsa, to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on cancelling orders of all illegal allotment of MUDA sites, under the 50:50 scheme. It is noteworthy that the CM has forwarded the letter to the Secretary for Urban Development, for further action.</p>.CM Siddaramaiah responded 'positively' to plea on withdrawal of illegal allotment of MUDA sites, says BJP MLA Srivatsa .<p>Mahadevppa said, if the allotments are illegal, action will be taken legally.</p><p>Reacting to a question on the talks, since Thursday, when Deputy CM D K Shivakumar gave an indication that there was a demand for a review of the Shakthi scheme—free KSRTC bus ride for women—Mahadevappa said, there is no proposal to either stop or review the five guarantee schemes of the Karnataka government, led by the Congress.</p><p>He said, some people say that they can afford to pay electricity bill or to buy KSRTC bus tickets. “That is their will and choice. But, we have given the guarantees to all eligible citizens,” he said.</p>