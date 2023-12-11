In Karnataka Assembly, BJP clings to 'Muslim Speaker' row, CM Siddaramaiah puts up defence

Belagavi: Karnataka Legislative Assembly, which resumed after a weekend break, witnessed uproarious scenes on Monday as the BJP-JD(S) combine staged protests demanding Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan’s sacking for his "Muslim Speaker" statement.

During an election rally in Telangana, Zameer said that the Congress in Karnataka had appointed UT Khader as the first Muslim Speaker in the Assembly "before whom BJP leaders have to stand and say namaskar."

When Question Hour commence, BJP and JD(S) MLAs trooped into the well of the House. The Opposition argued that Zameer had disrespected the Speaker's chair. Speaker Khader was forced to adjourn the session for about an hour. Attempts to broker a truce failed as the Opposition continued its protest.