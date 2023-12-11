In Karnataka Assembly, BJP clings to 'Muslim Speaker' row, CM Siddaramaiah puts up defence

Belagavi: Karnataka Legislative Assembly, which resumed after a weekend break, witnessed uproarious scenes on Monday as the BJP-JD(S) combine staged protests demanding Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan’s sacking for his "Muslim Speaker" statement.
During an election rally in Telangana, Zameer said that the Congress in Karnataka had appointed UT Khader as the first Muslim Speaker in the Assembly "before whom BJP leaders have to stand and say namaskar."
When Question Hour commence, BJP and JD(S) MLAs trooped into the well of the House. The Opposition argued that Zameer had disrespected the Speaker's chair. Speaker Khader was forced to adjourn the session for about an hour. Attempts to broker a truce failed as the Opposition continued its protest.
"Zameer has disrespected the chair. He has stoked Hindu-Muslim divisions. Are we slaves for him to say such things?" Leader of the Opposition Ashoka said, initiating the protest.
Ashoka invoked the past recalled how a minister in the SM Krishna government to resign stating, "Krishna had asked one of his ministers T John to resign after he dubbed the 2001 Gujarat earthquake as wrath of God for ill-treating Christians and minorities. The same should be followed now in Khan’s case as well,” he argued. Ashoka mockingly chanted the Arabic greeting Wa-Alaikum-Salaam.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended Zameer, his loyalist. "He hasn't used any unparliamentary language. He hasn't disrespected BJP members. He hasn't done anything to breach their privilege. He said that the Congress has given the Speaker's post to a Muslim. Everyone, including the BJP and himself, will have to show respect. There's nothing disrespectful about the Speaker," Siddaramaiah said.
Khader was in no mood to entertain the BJP's demands and continued with legislative business. "I can’t allow you to take the entire House for a ride. You should seek my permission with a notice to discuss such matters. I can’t allow this,’’ he said.
Zameer tried to address the House only to face jeers from the BJP.
Describing the row over Zameer's statement as "trivial", Khader repeatedly urged the protesting members to prioritise issues concerning farmers and North Karnataka.
Monday's daylong protest by the BJP in the well of the House came after the saffron party bungled with its floor strategy last week. The united effort of the BJP led to this repartee from Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar: "This is a show of unity from a divided BJP."