In Mysuru, BJP-JD(S) leaders declare they will fight till CM Siddaramaiah quits

Mysuru: The 127-km-long eight-day padayatra of the Opposition BJP-JD(S) concluded with a convention at Maharaja's College Grounds in Mysuru on Saturday with leaders unleashing a virulent attack at the Congress government.
The parties, in unison, said that they will continue their movement together - politically and legally - until Chief Minister Siddaramiah resigns and Congress-led State government steps down, and they come to power again in the next Assembly election.
Continuing their tirade against the CM, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, LoP R Ashoka claimed that Padayatra is "dandayaatre' (war expedition)" against corruption.
"Over 86,000 people have applied for sites in MUDA. But, only Siddaramaiah's wife gets 14 sites and his supporters allegedly got about 500 sites. There is around Rs 3,000 crore worth scam in MUDA. Ninga from a Dalit community buys 3.16 acre of land for Re 1 and the CM's brother-in-law buys it for Rs 5 lakh. Now, Siddaramaiah demands a compensation of Rs 62 crore for the poor Dalit's land," he said.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Mysuru was famous for development by Maharajas. but now it has become infamous for "scams of Siddaramaiah".
BJP leader in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanswamy said, "How can we show a black spot on a black crow? Siddaramaiah is filled with so much corruption. Why did he not answer in the Assembly session".
JD(S) leader Bandeppa Kashempur said "The Padayatra is the true Janandolana against corruption. Were they sleeping for 14 months, to say that the BJP-JD(S) faces more than 25 scams, after we raised voice against their corruption? Instead of going to villages, flood and landslide places, the CM, DCM, Ministers and MLAs came to Mysuru, to speak about that. Yes Kumarswamy has only 19 assembly seats and two LS seats. But, he has strengthened PM Narendra Modi and has become Union Minister. Those who have tasted salt should drink water. BJP JD(S) will go together and win a majority in the next Assembly election".
BJP MLC N Ravikumar said: "Siddaramaiah, who has presented 14 budgets, has taken 14 sites. Is he a socialist? People should ask why he didn't mention about the sites and their cost in his election affidavit? It is a new kind of Corruption by Siddaramaiah. The moment his corruption comes to light, he returns. He returned Hublot watch earlier. Now, he is ready to return 14 sites," he said.
JD(S) MLA G T Devegowda said, "The Congress-led government should step down and NDA should come to power. We will continue our fight till then".
Published 10 August 2024, 14:16 IST