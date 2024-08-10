In Mysuru, BJP-JD(S) leaders declare they will fight till CM Siddaramaiah quits

Mysuru: The 127-km-long eight-day padayatra of the Opposition BJP-JD(S) concluded with a convention at Maharaja's College Grounds in Mysuru on Saturday with leaders unleashing a virulent attack at the Congress government.

The parties, in unison, said that they will continue their movement together - politically and legally - until Chief Minister Siddaramiah resigns and Congress-led State government steps down, and they come to power again in the next Assembly election.

Continuing their tirade against the CM, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, LoP R Ashoka claimed that Padayatra is "dandayaatre' (war expedition)" against corruption.

"Over 86,000 people have applied for sites in MUDA. But, only Siddaramaiah's wife gets 14 sites and his supporters allegedly got about 500 sites. There is around Rs 3,000 crore worth scam in MUDA. Ninga from a Dalit community buys 3.16 acre of land for Re 1 and the CM's brother-in-law buys it for Rs 5 lakh. Now, Siddaramaiah demands a compensation of Rs 62 crore for the poor Dalit's land," he said.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Mysuru was famous for development by Maharajas. but now it has become infamous for "scams of Siddaramaiah".