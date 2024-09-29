DH Insight | In plain sight: Smaller species decline due to neglect

Like other keystone species — tigers, elephants, lions, and rhinoceros — lesser-known species play a vital role in ecology. Species like wolves, foxes, jungle cats, jackals and rusty-spotted cats are apex predators that keep herbivore populations in grasslands in check.

Hyenas and vultures are scavengers, who consume carcasses after apex predators feed, thereby controlling the spread of diseases. In rivers, otters keep fish populations in check. Other species like lion-tailed macaques, bats and hornbills aid pollination and dispersal of seeds.