Inauguration of Ram temple should not be politicised, says Karnataka minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

Mangaluru: District-in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya should not be made a political issue.

"Several seer's have also announced that they will not be attending the inaugural ceremony. There is no need for any permission for one to attend the ceremony. The temple in Ayodhya is an issue of pride and everyone visits the temple. However, it is not right to use the issue for political gain and for election purposes,” he told media persons in Mangaluru.

“The Ram mandir in Ayodhya is a good development. Even in the state, special puja will be offered in all the temples on the day of consecration. Temples are there for us. Those who believe will visit the temple voluntarily. However, it is not right to criticise those who do not visit the temple,” he added.