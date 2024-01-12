Inauguration of Ram temple should not be politicised, says Karnataka minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

Mangaluru: District-in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya should not be made a political issue.
"Several seer's have also announced that they will not be attending the inaugural ceremony. There is no need for any permission for one to attend the ceremony. The temple in Ayodhya is an issue of pride and everyone visits the temple. However, it is not right to use the issue for political gain and for election purposes,” he told media persons in Mangaluru.
“The Ram mandir in Ayodhya is a good development. Even in the state, special puja will be offered in all the temples on the day of consecration. Temples are there for us. Those who believe will visit the temple voluntarily. However, it is not right to criticise those who do not visit the temple,” he added.
To a query, the minister said that there was no discussion on having three deputy chief ministers in the state. "It is an internal issue of the party. My name is not there. The high command will take a call on it.”
On moral policing, Dinesh Gundu Rao said that it was not right to indulge in moral policing. "Strict action will be taken against those involved in it. When a case is booked against BJP workers, why is it referred as Hindu activists? We can not claim all party workers as Hindu activists. Are we not Hindus?" he asked.
On Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s allegations on corruption in Covid-19 management , he said “Yatnal has not given any documents so far. We have asked him to furnish details on the allegations. I have advised him to give documentary evidence on the corruption charges he made to the Justice Michael D'Cunha Commission, which will be of help.”