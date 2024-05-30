Home
Hassan sexual abuse case: Prajwal Revanna's return to India much awaited

All eyes are glued to find out whether JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing several women, returns back to India today. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara earlier had said that suspended Prajwal will be arrested as soon as he arrives at the Bengaluru airport.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 30 May 2024, 16:00 IST

15:0630 May 2024

Action to follow after 10-day deadline: MEA on Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport cancellation

Suspended JD(U) MP Prajwal Revanna, accused of sexually assaulting multiple women, has time till June 2 to respond to a show-cause notice served by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for revocation of his diplomatic passport following which appropriate action will be taken.

13:0830 May 2024

Prajwal Revanna will be arrested at airport upon his return: Karnataka Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing several women, will be arrested as soon as he arrives at the Bengaluru airport.

13:0830 May 2024

Activists stage 'Hassan Chalo' protest against sexual abuse accused Prajwal Revanna

Over 143 pro-people organisations with more than 5,000 activists shouted slogans condemning MP Prajwal Revanna, accused of abusing several women in Karnataka.

13:0830 May 2024

Prajwal Revanna seeks anticipatory bail as SIT preps to arrest him at Bengaluru airport

Two days before his announced return to Bengaluru, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna sought anticipatory bail from a court on Wednesday in connection with two rape cases and one sexual harassment case. 

Published 30 May 2024, 16:00 IST
India NewsKarnatakaPrajwal Revanna

