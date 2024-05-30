Hassan sexual abuse case: Prajwal Revanna's return to India much awaited

Prajwal Revanna
Suspended JD(U) MP Prajwal Revanna, accused of sexually assaulting multiple women, has time till June 2 to respond to a show-cause notice served by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for revocation of his diplomatic passport following which appropriate action will be taken.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing several women, will be arrested as soon as he arrives at the Bengaluru airport.
Over 143 pro-people organisations with more than 5,000 activists shouted slogans condemning MP Prajwal Revanna, accused of abusing several women in Karnataka.
Two days before his announced return to Bengaluru, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna sought anticipatory bail from a court on Wednesday in connection with two rape cases and one sexual harassment case.
