Infosys still refuses to open up its Hubballi campus fully

Hubballi: The political mud-slinging in assembly over the future of Infosys campus in Hubballi has created uncertainty among the people of North Karnataka with regard to this IT major.

Infosys is the only technology giant functioning in the entire North Karnataka, and if this campus is shut, the chances of other technology-based companies setting up their bases here would dwindle.

Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad has been claiming that the campus, next to the Hubballi Airport, has not kept its word of employing more than 1,000 locals at its campus. He has been demanding action against the company for violating its agreement.

However, activists, who fought for the commencement of the Infosys Hubballi development centre (DC) through their series of protest (#StartInfosysHubli), say that the politicians, to hide their inefficiency of bringing more tech-based companies and develop the region, are now blaming the company. The activists also reminded the company of its commitment to employ more locals at the campus.

Industry Minister M B Patil had recently stated in the Assembly that a committee will soon visit the Infosys Hubballi campus to take stock of the functioning of the campus, and take back the land if the IT major has not implemented its undertaking in true spirit.