'Modi not ready to give appointment to Karnataka government's delegation': Siddaramaiah on irrigation projects

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday launched another broadside against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the state government is ready to discuss issues pertaining to irrigation projects with the Centre, but he’s not ready to give an appointment to the state delegation.
Speaking to reporters here, Siddaramaiah said, "The state is reeling under severe drought. We are not in a position to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Gazette notification on Mahadayi has been issued, but the Ministry of Environment and Forests has not given its approval following the objection raised by Goa government."
"The Centre has not issued notification on the proposal to increase height of Almatti dam under Upper Krishna project. The state government will release funds for Mahadayi and Upper Krishna tomorrow itself, if the technical hurdles for the said projects are cleared," the chief minister said.
“There are 25 BJP MPs from the state, but they don’t raise issues pertaining to irrigation projects before Modi,” he charged.
Speaking after hoisting the national flag to mark the Kalyana Karnataka Amrut Mahotsav here, Siddaramaiah said, "The state government has given its approval for Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board to take up works worth Rs 5,000 crore."
"The Congress government is committed to transform Kalyana Karnataka to Kalyana (welfare) state. So far, 70,738 vacancies in the region have been filled. This apart, a total of 23,101 people have been given promotions. The vacant posts will be filled in phases," he said.
The chief minister launched development works worth Rs 448.78 crore for Kalyana Karnataka at a programme to mark Kalyana Karnataka Day.