It will be 'good' if Yediyurappa appears before CID in POCSO case soon, says Karnataka HM Parameshwara

When asked about BJP alleging "vendetta politics" on the part of the ruling Congress, Parameshwara said, "They have to say such things, what else can they say?"

Answering a question as to why the police was "silent" for three months and all of a sudden is now acting on the case after the Lok Sabha election polls are over, the Minister said, "investigation was on, FSL reports had to come. Procedurally what has to be done is being done, because he (Yediyurappa) is a senior leader, a VIP. So after proper verification they (police) are going ahead because if anything is wrong it will come on them."

Asked about "reports" that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had allegedly instructed for Yediyurappa's arrest, during his recent visit to Bengaluru, Parameshwara outrightly rejected them and said, "No, why will he (Rahul) involve himself in this? There is no use in simply cooking up a story. It is a local issue....there is no pressure from anyone."

Meanwhile, hitting out at the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, the Karnataka BJP said following the "humiliating defeat" in the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leaders have become busy plotting various conspiracies against the BJP.