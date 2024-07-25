Jagadish Shettar urges Centre to resolve Karnataka's water disputes with neighbouring states amicably

New Delhi: Belagavi Lok Sabha member Jagdish Shettar has urged the Centre to take steps to resolve inter state water sharing disputes including Mahadayi river between Karnataka and Goa.

Participating in the discussion on the Union Budget, the former Chief Minister said that there were several water sharing disputes between states including Krishna and Cauvery. If such disputes were resolved amicably it helps all the states as well as farmers.

"I request all national and regional parties to join hands to resolve these disputes. If there is economic development, and if more irrigation projects are taken up everywhere in the country, the farmers will develop like anything, and economic activities will be increased," he said.