Jagadish Shettar urges Centre to resolve Karnataka's water disputes with neighbouring states amicably

New Delhi: Belagavi Lok Sabha member Jagdish Shettar has urged the Centre to take steps to resolve inter state water sharing disputes including Mahadayi river between Karnataka and Goa.
Participating in the discussion on the Union Budget, the former Chief Minister said that there were several water sharing disputes between states including Krishna and Cauvery. If such disputes were resolved amicably it helps all the states as well as farmers.
"I request all national and regional parties to join hands to resolve these disputes. If there is economic development, and if more irrigation projects are taken up everywhere in the country, the farmers will develop like anything, and economic activities will be increased," he said.
Appreciating the UDAN scheme, Shettar said that due to the scheme, several small cities including Belagavi and Hubballi also get flight connectivity. This also helps to increase economic activities and job opportunities in these cities. The Centre should extend the period of UDAN scheme, so that these cities continue to get flight connectivity, he said.
Noting that the NDA Government had sanctioned IIT to Karnataka, Shettar said the BJP led government at the Centre has given corruption free administration for the past 10 years.
Slamming the Congress, he said the Congress led UPA Government lost in 2014 due to corruption.
Published 25 July 2024, 15:25 IST