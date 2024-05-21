Home
Jain seer passes away in Chikkodi

Last rites of the seer will be conducted in the premises of ashram on Tuesday at about 9.30 am.
Raju Gavali
Last Updated : 21 May 2024, 01:02 IST
Chikkodi: Jain seer Samadhisen Muni (79), who was on Yama Sallekhan vrata for the past four days in the premises of Desabhushan Muni Ashram at Kothali village in Chikkodi taluk, passed away at about 9.30 pm on Monday.

Last rites of the seer will be conducted in the premises of ashram on Tuesday at about 9.30 am.

Seer was on Yama Sallekhan vrata since May 17. Devotees from the state and neighboring regions had visited the ashram in large numbers to pay their respects.

A native of Gajendragad in Gadag district, Samadhisen Muni was disciple of Gulabbhushan Muni. He had sacrificed his home in 2004 and had become seer to propagate Jainism. He was shullak muni in 2014 by Dharmasen Muni and as Muni in 2021 by Gulabsen Muni.

Published 21 May 2024, 01:02 IST
